Agriculture minister doesn’t expect fruit and vegetable shortages

Podijeli :

Unsplash/Ilustracija

The current situation on the Croatian and European market does not indicate a possible shortage of fruit and vegetables in Croatia, and there have been no announcements of such shortages, Agriculture Minister Marija Vuckovic said on Monday.

Speaking to the press during her visit to the central town of Glina, Vuckovic said she could not answer precisely whether there would be shortages or not, adding that the present situation on the European and Croatia market did not indicate such a development.

As for the increases in the prices of agricultural products, Vuckovic said that the government was trying to help everyone, “first of all citizens, then the public sector and businesses that are facing various disruptions.”

Over the last year and a half, disruptions to supply chains have resulted in large increases in the prices of agricultural products. That’s why there is a national strategic plan aimed at increasing production and productivity, including how to ensure a sufficient quantity of food at affordable prices to citizens, the minister said.

Vuckovic said that areas planted with permanent fruit and vegetable crops have basically remained unchanged for years, adding that her ministry uses a points system to encourage domestic production, including animal farming and fruit and vegetable growing. She announced further support for investment in permanent crops and fruit and vegetables that are in short supply.