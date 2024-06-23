Air quality across Croatia poor or very poor due to Saharan dust

Podijeli :

Ivica Galovic/PIXSELL

The air quality in Croatia was poor or very poor on Saturday as Saharan dust reached parts of the country, causing the phenomenon of hazy skies.

Air quality monitoring stations along the Adriatic coast, in Zagreb and Osijek showed the air to be of poor quality, while the air quality in the Rijeka area and the eastern town of Našice was very poor, according to a map available on the website of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

Increased particles in the air can be harmful to human health, especially to small children, elderly people and lung patients.