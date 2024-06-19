Albania’s late goal stuns Croatia in thrilling draw

Podijeli :

GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

In a dramatic match in Hamburg, Croatia's footballers only managed to pick up a point against Albania, with the game ending 2:2.

Qazim Laci put Albania ahead in the 11th minute. Croatia came to a turning point when Andrej Kramaric equalised in the 74th minute and Klaus Gjasula scored an own goal in the 76th minute. The same player scored in the fifth minute of extra time to make it 2-2.

Spain and Italy remain top of Group B with three points each, while Albania and Croatia are third and fourth with one point.

Croatia would have to beat Italy in the last round and hope that this will be enough to qualify for the round of 16.