Association of Croatian Judges: Judges are following instructions of the Supreme Court President

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL/ilustracija

The Association of Croatian Judges (UHS) said on Sunday that judges should adhere to the instructions of the Supreme Court in terms of warning measures, referring to the claims of the relevant ministry that in the first week of the strike, they cancelled 38 percent of cases in the area of ​​parental care and children's rights.

The judges point out that in the warning measures that have been in place since 22 January, they adhere to the Law on Courts and the instructions of the President of the Supreme Court, the head of the judiciary, which clearly states that “cases in which citizens and entrepreneurs are threatened with irreparable damage are resolved.”

“Despite this practice, the Ministry of Justice and Administration (MPU), led by Minister Ivan Malenica, continuously presents untruths and manipulates data, in an attempt to minimize the fact that it trampled on the implementation of indexation and grading by the end of 2023,” the association said.

They claim that a number of “untruths and manipulations” have been made against them these days, as claims are being made that the hearings in Split were cancelled due to measures, even though they were cancelled due to the relocation of the court to a new location.

The association points out that data from the Municipal Civil Court in Zagreb is being manipulated, where part of the hearings in the area of ​​family law were postponed in advance because the judges were taking care of the citizens, bearing in mind that warning measures were announced for the period when these hearings were planned.

“If according to the data presented by the MPU, a minimum of five thousand hearings were cancelled last week, and the relevant minister does not consider this a big problem for everyone, this again indicates that he does not understand the functioning of the third branch of government in the Republic of Croatia,” the judges say.