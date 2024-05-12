Baby Lasagna conquered Europe, but it wasn’t enough for victory

Podijeli :

Sanjin Strukic/PIXSELL

Croatia's representative Baby Lasagna won second place at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö, Sweden, even though he received the highest number of votes from the audience.

Thanks to a higher number of points from the expert judging panels, the victory went to the Swiss representative Nemo.

Nemo’s song “The Code” won a total of 591 points (365 points from the jury and 226 from the audience). Baby Lasagna and his “Rim Tim Tagi Dim” scored 547 points in total (210 from the jury and 337 from the audience).

The third place went to the French performer Slimane with 445 points.

This is the best Croatian placement at Eurovision since its independence.

Behind the artistic name Baby Lasagna is Marko Purišić, a 28-year-old from Umag who gained musical experience in the heavy metal band Manntra.