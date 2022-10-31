Bosnian Football Association first cancels then postpones friendly with Russia

Share:







Source: N1

Bosnian Football Association's executive body decided in a session on Monday that friendly game with Russia, scheduled for November 19, will not take place on that but on another date, which is yet to be determined. The information has come in only minutes after it was initially announced that the game has been called off.

The Football Association’s Executive Committee decided after a brief session that the game is cancelled and thus confirmed the information that N1 published earlier today, citing an unnamed source. However, the football’s authority then announced that the game will take place but on a different date that will be confirmed later.

“The friendly match between the national teams of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Russia, which was supposed to be played on November 19 in Saint Petersburg, will not take place at that time. At today’s session of the Executive Committee of the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the match planned for November 19 was postponed. Football Association Chairman Vico Zeljkovic stated that this friendly match will be postponed for a later date,” the statement said.

The information that the two teams will play an international friendly game sparked strong reactions in Bosnian public in September, when the event was initially announced, with some of the top players confirming they would not participate.

Miralem Pjanic, Edin Dzeko and Anel Ahmedhodzic said that they would not respond to the call of head coach Ivaylo Petev, which prompted some other national team members, including Dennis Hadzikadunic and Luka Menalo, to do the same.

Bosnia’s football authority then sought for an alternative opponent for a friendly international game, hinting a possibility that this might be Morocco but the latest information show this game is not likely to take place due to the obligations of the players in their clubs’ championships.

The Russian Football Association announced two days ago it arranged a friendly match with Tajikistan on November 17, two days prior to the date when the match with the Bosnian team was supposed to take place.