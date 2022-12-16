Bosnia’s Covic: EU membership candidacy for Bosnia is a turning point

Podijeli :

Source: F.Z. / N1

The leader of the the Bosnian Croat party HDZ BiH, Dragan Covic, said on Friday that Bosnia and Herzegovina's EU membership candidate status is a "turning point for the country," adding that "obtaining such an opportunity" is a "message to all peoples and citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina that the European future is within reach".

The EU Council approved candidate status for Bosnia and Herzegovina on Thursday after the country applied for membership six years ago. Back then, the application was submitted by Dragan Covic, who at the time served as the Bosnian Croat member of the tripartite collective presidency of Bosnia, which by law consists of three office holders from each of the three major ethnic groups.

“This comes as the first major milestone after the application in 2016,” Covic tweeted, thanking the partners from the European Union for recognizing the importance of this step, especially Croatian Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic.

In the next step, Bosnia’s authorities must implement 14 priorities set by the European Commission as a prerequisite for advancing to the next phase, which consists of opening negotiation chapters and the integration of EU acquis.

One of the key conditions that Bosnia must make is the election law and constitution reform in accordance with the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights, in order to eliminate discrimination in the election process, primarily against representatives of minorities, which in Bosnia refers to all members of all ethnic groups other than the three major ones enshrined in the constitution.