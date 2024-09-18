Companies from Zagreb, Split and Zadar achieve the highest net profit in 2023

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Companies operating in the cities of Zagreb, Split and Zadar generated the highest consolidated net profit in 2023, according to an analysis published by the Financial Agency (FINA) on Wednesday.

The ten most successful cities in terms of net profit also include Rijeka, Osijek, Velika Gorica, Varazdin, Samobor, Porec and Dubrovnik.

The consolidated net profit of companies in the top ten cities totalled 5.7 billion euros in 2023, while the consolidated net profit of all companies in Croatia last year was 8.8 billion euros.

There were 83,102 companies in the top ten cities in 2023, employing 572,807 people.

Companies in Zagreb generated the highest net profit

These companies accounted for 53.2% of all companies in the country, 55.6% of all employees, 64% of total revenue, 66.1% of profit for the period, 68.1% of loss for the period and 65.5% of net profit.

This is mainly due to companies headquartered in Zagreb, which generated the highest net profit.

The 51,318 companies in Zagreb, which employ 383,389 people, generated a net profit of 4.1 billion euros in 2023, which corresponds to 70.6% of the net profit of companies headquartered in the ten cities.

The companies in Zagreb are followed by those in Split, which generated a consolidated net profit of 317.9 million euros in 2023, and the companies in Zadar, which generated a net profit of 302.2 million euros.

Hotel companies in coastal cities are among the biggest contributors

In fourth place on the list are companies from Rijeka, which made a net profit of €236.8 million, followed by companies in Osijek, which made a net profit of €185 million, and companies in Velika Gorica, which earned €164 million.

Varazdin took seventh place with a net profit of €131.8 million, followed by Samobor with €122 million, Porec with €119.86 million and Dubrovnik, where local companies made a net profit of €107.7 million.

The good results of the companies in Zagreb are mainly due to the oil company INA, in Split it was the retail chain Tommy, in Zadar the shipping company Tankerska Plovidba, in Rijeka the retail chain Plodine, in Osijek the agricultural and food group Zito, in Velika Gorica the retailer Lidl and in Varazdin the food company Vindija.

The good business results in Samobor are mainly due to the company DIV Grupa, while in Porec and Dubrovnik the hotel company Valamar Riviera and the company Jadranski Luksuzni Hoteli respectively made the biggest contribution.