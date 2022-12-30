Croatia fails to implement waste management policy goals

Podijeli :

Source: Photo by Jonathan Gonzalez on Unsplash

None of the four goals of the National Waste Management Plan that should have been met by the end of the year have been achieved, the State Audit Office has established.

The Office analysed the efficiency of municipal waste management at the Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry and the Environment and Energy Efficiency Fund, as well as in 19 utility companies in local government units and two companies that operate the only two built waste management centres – Kastijun and Mariscina.

According to the first goal, in 2019 it was necessary to reduce the total amount of municipal waste by 5% compared to 2015 but instead of that, 10% more waste was generated that year or 1.8 million tonnes.

The second goal envisaged the sorting of 60% of municipal waste while in 2019, 37% of waste was sorted. The State Audit Office estimates that by 2022 the rate of waste sorting could rise to 45%, which is not sufficient to meet the set goal.

The third goal envisaged the separate collection of 40% of the bio waste generated by the end of 2022. The share of separately collected bio waste in the total municipal bio waste was the highest in 2019 and stood at 18.7%.

To achieve the set target, the share of separately collected bio waste in the total municipal bio waste should more than double in the next three years. Even though the amount of separately collected and recycled bio waste has increased, a certain amount of bio waste is not recycled but ends up at landfills. In 2019, 22.8% of separately collected bio waste ended up at landfills.

In the period from 2013 to 2019, the number of composting plants increased from eight to ten, and the number of units for anaerobic digestion from one to six.

The fourth goal – to dispose of less than 25% of the total municipal waste at landfills by the end of 2022 – will not be achieved either, with the audit having shown that in 2019, 59.2% of municipal waste ended up at landfills.

The rate of disposal at landfills is estimated by the State Audit Office to be 50.2% in 2022, which will not be sufficient to achieve the set goal.

Individual measures from plan not implemented

The audit also reveals that individual measures and activities defined by the Waste Management Plan have not been implemented or have not been implemented within the planned deadlines while some have been implemented only partially.