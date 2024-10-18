Croatia is the first country in the EU to have a fact-checking system, says minister

Podijeli :

Davorin Visnjic/PIXSELL

With the introduction of the "Tocno tako" (Exactly so) platform, Croatia is the first EU country to introduce a national fact-checking system.

The Minister of “Culture and Media, Nina Obuljen-Korzinek, announced that the project, which involves 21 Croatian fact-checkers, is part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The platform is intended to help citizens independently verify the accuracy of information in order to restore trust in media that work according to ethical principles and employ professional journalists.

The platform is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Culture and Media and the Agency for Electronic Media (AEM), which brings together academic research, civil society and regulatory authorities.

Another platform is planned by the end of the year

It also facilitates the exchange of data, knowledge and tools to combat disinformation. Information that has been verified as part of fact-checking projects will be published on the platform, categorised and archived for public access.

In addition, the ministry plans to launch another platform by the end of the year that will provide transparency on the ownership structure of media companies and their sources of funding. This transparency initiative aims to strengthen the integrity of the media and improve public trust.

The overall goal of these efforts is to curb the spread of misinformation in both traditional and social media and to improve the reliability of media content. The project is seen as pioneering work in the EU and should inspire other countries to consider similar models.

Almost six million euros in non-repayable funding has been secured for the realisation of this project.