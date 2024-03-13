Croatia records an increase in tourist arrivals and a decrease in overnight stays in January

Podijeli :

PIxabay / Ilustracija

Croatia welcomed 231,000 travellers in January 2024, an increase of 1% compared to the previous year.

However, the number of overnight stays fell by 1.2% to 594,000 compared to January 2023, according to the Croatian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The majority of overnight stays were made by foreigners (58%).

Slovenian tourists topped the rankings with 47,000 overnight stays (14% of all overnight stays by foreigners) in January. They were followed by guests from Germany, Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Zagreb was the most popular destination in January 2024 with 133,000 overnight stays.