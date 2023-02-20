Croatian Embassy condemns ZDF’s satirical segment about Christian Schmidt

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

Croatian Embassy condemned the recent ZDF TV's satirical segment about Christian Schmidt, the High Representative to BiH in which he was said to have been influenced by Croatia to the detriment of Bosnia’s democracy.

“Referring to a satirical broadcast by the ZDF in which, among other things, allegations were made that Croatia was responsible for genocide, we condemn these revisionist accusations and fake news in the strongest possible terms. These claims appear to be a result of ethno-nationalist lobbying circles aimed at the Office of the High Representative (OHR) and undermining the understanding between the 3 constituent peoples in BiH and to sabotage the government formation process in the country,” they tweeted.

Bezugnehmend auf eine satirische Sendung des @ZDF, in der u.a. Behauptungen gemacht wurden, dass Kroatien verantwortlich für Völkermord gewesen sei, verurteilen wir diese revisionistischen Anschuldigungen und #FakeNews auf Schärfste. (1/3) — Kroatien in Deutschland (@KroBotschaft) February 20, 2023

The Embassy noted that such untruths are unacceptable to Croatia as an EU and NATO member state that is a signatory to the Dayton Peace Accords that ended the 1992-1995 war in BiH. They added that Croatia strongly advocates for Bosnia’s European and NATO path which would, in turn, “weaken such extremist voices”.