Croatian-Estonian animated short film ‘Eeva’ among 96th Oscars Shortlists

VALERIE MACON / AFP, Ilustracija

The animated film 'Eeva' by Lucija Mrzljak and Morten Tsinakov, co-produced by the Croatian Adriatic Animation and the Estonian Eesti Joonisfilm, is one of the 15 animated short films shortlisted for the 96th Academy Awards ceremony.

Ninety-three films qualified in the Animated Short Film category, and members of the US Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences selected 15 for the shortlist, including the Croatian-Estonian film ‘Eeva’, which qualified for the Oscars as an award winner at the Nashville Film Festival.

We were pleasantly surprised by the news. Even though this does not mean we will be nominated, it is an exceptional honour as the number of films qualified was large, said Drasko Ivezic, one of the two producers, alongside Kalev Tamm from the Estonian studio Eesti Joonisfilm, according to a press release from the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC).

This is actually the industry’s confirmation of the quality of the Croatian animated film, our studio Adriatic Animation, and a commendation for the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, which recognises good projects and in this way promotes Croatia’s cultural development, he said.

The animated film depicts the saddest day in the life of Eeva, who suddenly becomes a widow.

The film premiered in Tallinn (PÖFF Shorts), and it has received several awards, including the Alexeïeff-Parker Award at the 46th Annecy International Animation Film Festival. ‘Eeva’ was also the best Croatian film at Animafest Zagreb, and it was the winner of the ASIFA Croatia Award for Best Professional Film.

In addition to being screened at Berlinale and the ShortFest in California, the film was the winner in the Best Sound Design category at the Ottawa International Animation Festival.

The nominations for the 96th Oscars for all categories will be released on 23 January 2024, and the award ceremony will take place on 10 March.