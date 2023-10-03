Croatian football federation fined €10,000 over fans’ conduct in Rijeka

UEFA has imposed a €10,000 fine on the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) and a suspended penalty of partial closure of the stadium by at least 1,000 seats at the next match played in Croatia due to fans' conduct at a European Qualifier match in the port city of Rijeka, the HNS reported on Monday.
In mid-September UEFA initiated disciplinary proceedings against the HNS over fans’ conduct at the 8 September European Qualifiers match between between Croatia and Latvia that took place in Rijeka.
The UEFA investigation in this case was launched on suspicion of discriminatory behaviour and racism after three men brought an Ustasha flag at the Rujevica stadium. The offenders were removed from the stadium and penalised by the Croatian judiciary, the HNS president Marijan Kautic said.
An observer of the Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) network submitted a report to the match delegate stating that in the stadium sector with Croatian supporters, they spotted an individual who on several occasions displayed the flag of the WWII Nazi-allied Independent State of Croatia (NDH), with the incident prompting UEFA to launch disciplinary proceedings.
The HNS will not have to reduce the number of seats at the stadium if no offence occurs in the next two years when Croatian hosts football matches of its national team.
