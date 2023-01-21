Croatian PM calls for restoring prices to level before euro introduction

Podijeli :

Source: Šime Zelić/Pixsell

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday once again commented on unjustified price increases during the euro changeover which were not due to increased input costs, calling on those who did so not to harm consumers and noting that customs and tax services were working actively on the problem.

Addressing reporters in Zadar, Plenkovic described last year as very demanding and difficult, adding that nevertheless Croatia passed it well and that growth of around 6 percent was expected and stressing that the government’s set of measures for the economy and households, worth €3.6 billion, helped maintain inflation at 10.8 percent.

We regulated prices of energy products, which would have been significantly higher had the government not intervened, thus helping the most vulnerable groups of the population, which we will continue to do, Plenkovic said.

He added that the government has shown that it is up to the task with its interventionist measures, stressing that it is not good for some actors to “muddy the waters” now that the country has joined the euro and Schengen areas.

Plenkovic added that this is why everyone needs to be responsible, adding that despite the likely economic slowdown in 2023, the government will strive to preserve social cohesion and prevent social fracture.

Asked about the possibility of filing a class action lawsuit against those who have raised prices, Plenkovic replied that he was glad that consumer associations were active in that regard and that they should be.

The government has an arsenal of measures at its disposal and can withdraw subsidies to enterprises that have increased prices, as well as other measures, added Plenkovic.

Regarding the recent claims by President Zoran Milanovic that the Prime Minister is lambasting him and other officials in the international community regarding Croatia’s participation in military assistance to Ukraine, Plenkovic said that it is important for the international public to know that there are two Croatias.

“One is very principled and clear, while the other clearly has some reservations. Whether they are genuine or are a sign of affection for Russia, which I hope is not the case, or are guided by a short-sighted and hateful policy towards the government and the HDZ, that is up to our citizens to decide when the elections come. We have said that his (Milanovic’s) position is wrong and bad, as is the position of 54 members of parliament who missed a historic opportunity to be responsible regarding Croatia’s participation in the EU mission of military assistance to Ukraine. It is important that our international partners are aware of this,” said Plenkovic.