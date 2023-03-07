Croatian President: I expect all EU members to recognise Kosovo

Podijeli :

N1

Croatia firmly supports the international affirmation of Kosovo's independence and expects it to be recognised by all EU member states, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic told Kosovo's Foreign Minister Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz on Tuesday, the Office of the President said in a press release.

Milanovic and Gërvalla-Schwarz, who is on an official visit to Croatia, discussed bilateral relations, the current plan for the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, Kosovo’s membership of the United Nations and other international organisations, and Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic prospects.

“President Milanovic confirmed to Minister Gërvalla-Schwarz that Kosovo has always had and can continue to count on solid support from Croatia when it comes to the international affirmation of its independence and Euro-Atlantic prospects,” the statement said.

President Milanovic advocated that such a position be taken by the entire European Union.

“We expect all members of the European Union to recognise the independence of Kosovo,” he said according to the press release.

Milanovic welcomed efforts invested to normalise relations between Kosovo and Serbia, which would ensure long-term stability in Southeast Europe and European prospects for the entire region.

Kosovo has not been recognised by five EU members: Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Spain, and Slovakia.