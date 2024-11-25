Croatian winemakers participate in Wine Vision Fair in Belgrade

Twenty-two Croatian winemakers participated in the international fair Wine Vision by Open Balkan, held in Belgrade from 22 to 24 November.
Their participation was organised by the Croatian Chamber of Economy (HGK) in cooperation with regional wine associations Graševina Croatica, Vino Dalmacije, and Bregovita Hrvatska.
According to the HGK’s press release, the Wine Vision fair in Belgrade hosted 700 exhibitors from 38 countries.
