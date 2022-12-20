Croatia’s average net monthly salary for October reaches €1,033

Podijeli :

Croatia's average net monthly salary for October 2022 was 7,745 kuna (€1,033), up by 1.6% in nominal terms and by 0.3% in real terms from the previous month and up by 8.5% in nominal terms and down by 4.2% in real terms compared with October 2021, the national statistical office said on Tuesday.

The median net salary was 6,560 kuna (€875), meaning that half of the people in work earned less and the other half earned more than this amount.

In the year to October, the average net monthly salary was 7,604 kuna (€1,014), an increase of 7.2% in nominal terms and a decrease of 2.8% in real terms compared with the same period in 2021.

The highest average net monthly salary was paid in the air transport sector (12,018 kuna (€1,602)) and the lowest in the security and investigation sector (4,935 kuna (€658)).

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)