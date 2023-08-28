Culture Street Festival taking place in Zagreb throughout September

Podijeli :

pixabay.com/users/strgars

The Culture Street Festival (KUF) will bring art to Zagreb's neighbourhoods for the fifth year in a row this September, transforming four neighbourhoods and one farmers' market into stages with 18 shows by circus and street artists.

The Branimirova farmers’ market and the parks, squares and streets in the Borovje, Ravnice, Remiza and Dugave neighbourhoods will become performance stages in September, said Cirkorama, an association promoting culture and arts in everyday life.

The festival begins at the Branimirova farmers’ market on 1 September, where Cirkorama will present the Moving Circus Museum, and closes on the 24th.

With the goal of developing street performing arts, KUF invited applications for production support for shows created for street performances that will premiere next month.

KUF has been conceived as a festival bringing arts to the Zagreb neighbourhoods where they are less represented or almost unavailable. It is ecologically aware and comes to a neighbourhood with one vehicle, its own stage, sound equipment and battery-powered lighting, not leaving garbage behind.

The shows are free.