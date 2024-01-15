Economy minister announces further reduction of tax burden

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Economy Minister Damir Habijan said on Monday that some of the para-fiscal and administrative levies would be reduced or abolished.

The latest action plan for reducing the tax burden envisages the increase of disposable income by €132 million, said the minister during Question Hour.

Thus, charging for benefits from the general functions of forests or charging for use of water will go down as well as fees for management over mandatory pension funds will also decrease.

The administrative burden will be slashed by €265 million, Habijan said during Question Time in the national parliament.

Construction Minister Branko Bacic announced a new public call for applications for grants and financial support to energy renovation of family houses in February. The upper amount of a grant will be €62,120.

Question Time was marked by trade of accusations between Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Pedja Grbin, over the achievements of the Plenkovic cabinet, and the governments led by the SDP.