EPPO for N1: We request State Attorney’s Office to hand over the Beros case to us

JOHN THYS / AFP

The State Attorney-General Ivan Turudic stated on Friday that the arrested, now former Health Minister Vili Beroš is accused of influence peddling rather than accepting bribes and that the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO) is not complying with the loyal cooperation required by the regulation.

N1 has approached the EPPO on this matter, which is asking State Attorney’s Office (DORH) to hand over the case to them. We fully share their response.

“We have learned today of the existence of an inquiry conducted by USKOK into the (former) Minister of Health and four other suspects. The EPPO started in July 2024 on its own initiative (‘ex officio’) a preliminary investigation, as it appears, into the same facts as well as into a linked criminal organisation. Today, the European Delegated Prosecutor in Zagreb has issued the decision to formally initiate the investigation. The EPPO has not informed Croatian national authorities of its investigation yet, in conformity with its powers under the EPPO Regulation.

In consideration of the fact that USKOK’s inquiry concerns alleged criminal offenses that fall within the EPPO’s competence, we have decided to use our power of evocation under the EPPO Regulation and asked the State Attorney’s Office (DORH) to transfer their case file to the EPPO”, EPPO told N1.