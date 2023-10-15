EU supports Israel’s right to self-defence in line with int’l humanitarian law

Podijeli :

N1

The leaders of the 27 EU member states issued a statement on Sunday in which they underline that Israel has the right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law.

After the terrorist attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on 7 October, a number of officials of EU member states and European institutions underlined Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international humanitarian law, but this is the first time an aligned statement was issued by the leaders of all member states.

Visiting Israel this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underlined its right to self-defence, but failed to mention the obligation to respect international humanitarian law. She was criticised in diplomatic circles for failing do directly call on Israel to respect international law in the Gaza Strip war.

“There is no justification for terror. We strongly emphasize Israel’s right to defend itself in line with humanitarian and international law in the face of such violent and indiscriminate attacks,” today’s statement said.

“We reiterate the importance to ensure the protection of all civilians at all times in line with International Humanitarian Law,” it added.

The statement condemns in strong terms Hamas’s brutal terrorist attacks and deplores the loss of lives.

Hamas leaders are called on to immediately and unconditionally free the hostages. The EU leaders reiterate that it is necessary to ensure urgent humanitarian aid and say they stand ready to continue to support civilians in Gaza, ensuring that such assistance is not abused by terrorist organisations.

European Council President Charles Michel convened for Tuesday an urgent video summit at which EU leaders are expected to define a common stand on the Middle East situation following Hamas’s attack on Israel.