EURO 2024 – HNS fined over fan behaviour at match with Albania

The UEFA disciplinary body has fined the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) over fan behaviour at Wednesday's Croatia-Albania match at the European Football Championship in Germany, the HNS announced on Saturday.
The HNS was fined a total of €28,000 for the setting off of flares (€17,500) and throwing of objects (€10,500) by Croatian fans.
This was the second fine for the HNS at this competition. It had been fined a total of €85,875 for the throwing of plastic cups (€63,875) and setting off of flares (€24,000) by fans at the game against Spain on 15 June.
The HNS said it would request an explanation of the decision, after which it would decide on whether to appeal or not.
This time UEFA did not consider a possible fine for racist and/or discriminatory behaviour of Croatian fans at the match against Albania.
UEFA had opened an investigation into accusations of racism and discrimination during the Croatia-Albania match. During the game, Albanian fans chanted “Kill the Serb” and some of the Croatian fans allegedly joined in the chant.
Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?
Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!