European Youth Event: Southeast Europe still faces many hurdles on EU path

Source: N1

Western Balkan countries continue to face many internal and external difficulties on their European journeys, a panel on the European future of Southeast Europe, held as part of the European Youth Event in Varaždin, heard on Saturday.

One of the most important youth events at the European level was held in the northern Croatian city yesterday and today with the European Parliament’s support. Its main message was Zero Borders.

“We must ask… for more genuine political will from the political leaders of the potential member states. We’d like to see more effort to stamp out corruption, more fighting against organised crime, more media freedom,” said Croatian MEP Tonino Picula (Socialists).

There are still many bilateral disputes between countries in Southeast Europe, “an unstable part of the continent,” which must be overcome because “the Union doesn’t want to import problems but strengthen the possibility of solving them,” he added.

“They should defuse the situation at home and continue with reforms, meet the expectations of the peoples so that they become member states sooner or later,” Picula said, adding that Western Balkan countries must also “be willing to prove that they are capable of solving internal or external disputes with other countries.”

Croatian MEP Željana Zovko (EPP), who attended the panel via video, said rule-of-law reforms and combating corruption were the main challenges for Western Balkan countries.

“That is sometimes covered up with nationalism and a heated atmosphere in the public sphere, but once you have a system which guarantees that no one is safe before the law if they commit crimes or are exposed to corruption, you’ll have a flourishing society,” she said.

The current atmosphere in the European Parliament is n favour of enlargement, which is seen as a matter of peace and security, so it’s time the country leaders in Southeast Europe find a joint response and present it to Europe, Zovko said.

“We have a new momentum with the Western Balkans, which those countries must use to accelerate the integration process. Unfortunately, the migrant crisis situation in Western Balkan countries is not helping their image,” she added.