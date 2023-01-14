FIFA launches disciplinary proceedings against Croatian Football Association

Podijeli :

Source: REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/ilustracija

The International Association Football Federation (FIFA) has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Croatian Football Association (HNS) over some events during the match for the third place at the recent World Cup in Qatar, the AFP news agency reported on Friday.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Croatian Football Association due to potential breaches of articles 13 (Discrimination) and 16 (Order and security at matches) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code during the Croatia v. Morocco FIFA World Cup match,” according to the information published on the FIFA web site.

FIFA has not given any more information about the case.

The HNS says on its website that the disciplinary proceedings have been launched over the display of an inappropriate flag displayed by fans 55 minutes before the official start of the Croatia-Morocco match. The HNS says that the flag was removed 10 minutes after its appearance. The HNS explains that it was reported for the violation of the FIFA disciplinary rules due to the contents of the fans’ flag.

The Agence France-Presse (AFP), however, speculates that the reason for the proceedings is video footage on social media showing footballers singing songs with “nationalistic overtones” after Croatia beat Morocco to win the bronze at the football championships in Qatar.

One of the football players is Dejan Lovren who has told the AFP that those songs are patriotic and express only the love for one’s own homeland.

Croatia national football team defeated Morocco 2:1 in the FIFA World Cup third place play-off, at Khalifa International Stadium on 17 December.

According to the latest information on FIFA’s website, the association sanctioned the Mexican Football Association with a fine of CHF 100,000 in light of chants by Mexican supporters during the Mexico v. Poland and Saudi Arabia v. Mexico FIFA World Cup matches.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has sanctioned the Football Association of Serbia with a fine of CHF 50,000 breaches of articles 13 (Discrimination) and 12 (Misconduct of players and officials), while the Ecuadorian Football Association is fined CHF 20,000 for breaches of article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (Discrimination).

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee has opened proceedings against the Argentinian Football Association due to inappropriate behaviour of Argentina’s footballers after they won the Cup.