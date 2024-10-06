Flash floods in BiH: Death toll 20, rescue teams from neighbouring countries arriving

Podijeli :

F.Z. / N1

The death toll from the floods that devastated large parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the night between Thursday to Friday is now 20, after two more bodies were found in Donja Jablanica on Sunday morning.

Rescue efforts are ongoing and teams from neighbouring countries, as well as several EU countries, are arriving to help clear the debris and find those who are still missing.

On Saturday evening, the BiH Security Ministry requested international assistance through the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism.

BiH’s Armed Forces are still engaged in helping local services the clear the debris.

Search and rescue teams from Croatia and Serbia have already arrived in the country and will be deployed to the most affected areas.