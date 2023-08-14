Fuel prices to increase

Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The price of regular petrol will go up three cents and the price of diesel will rise 10 cents as of 16 August, so petrol will cost €1.54 per litre and regular diesel €1.51 per litre, the government decided at its conference call on Monday.

Blue-dyed diesel will cost €0.98 per litre, 11 cents more.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) will cost €1.14 a kilogram for tanks, five cents more, and €1.70 a kilogram for cylinders, also five cents more.

Without the government’s decree, petrol would cost €1.66 per litre, diesel €1.67, and blue-dyed diesel €1.06, while LPG would cost €1.38 a kilo for tanks and €2.01 for cylinders.

The regulation is in effect for two weeks.