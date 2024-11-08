HDZ: Washington remembers everything the supreme charlatan of Pantovcak said

Podijeli :

Neva Zganec/PIXSELL

HDZ has criticised President Zoran Milanovic on Facebook for his previous statements about Donald Trump and US policy.

“A president with a deceitful character! Sometimes a Biden supporter, sometimes a Trumpist, but always anti-American!

‘Donald Trump is riffraff. Wealthy riffraff, but riffraff nonetheless. He insults you, mocks you and makes fun of you. I can’t understand how a Croat can support Trump when Biden is an option,’ Milanovic said in 2020 about the then and now re-elected president.

Therefore, the attempts by some ‘analysts’ to portray Donald J. Trump’s victory as a ‘boost’ for Milanovic are even more comical. The US government, whether Republican or Democrat, remembers when someone denigrates America.

Washington remembers everything the top charlatan from Pantovcak said about the Three Seas Initiative, how he mocked US representatives when they visited Croatia, and how he has criticised NATO on a daily basis for years.

It also remembers how Milanovic’s party fought tooth and nail to block the strategic LNG terminal project. They failed in their mission to make Croatia and Central Europe dependent on Russian gas.

“He was neither a Biden supporter nor is he a Trumpist today”

In the USA, it is clear that Milanovic was neither a Biden supporter in 2020 nor is he a Trumpist today. He is an anti-American and anti-NATO lapdog of Russia. After this little reminder, Croatians know even better who their ‘president with character’ really is: a president with a deceitful, dishonest and lying character. Scum.

Finally, let us recall the words of Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic yesterday during a summit of European heads of state and government in Budapest, where the subject of Trump and his demands to meet NATO defence budget criteria came up: ‘If anyone is investing in its military, if anyone has significantly increased defence investment, it is Croatia

In the meantime, as SDP prime minister, Milanovic has dismantled the Croatian military and is now doing everything in his power to block its modernisation, i.e. the replacement of outdated Russian technology with modern Western equipment that is compatible with NATO,” the HDZ wrote on Facebook.