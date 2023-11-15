Households to receive €12.4 million for solar arrays

Podijeli :

N1

The Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund on Wednesday advertised a public call for the co-financing of up to 50% of solar array costs for households that installed them this year or plan to do so by year's end.

In the first stage, €12.4 million will be available. If necessary, additional funds will be ensured under the law on the implementation of the Council of the EU Regulation on an emergency intervention to address high energy prices.

Economy and Sustainable Minister Davor Filipovic said the public call, along with the activation of the geothermal potential and the absorption of money from the EU Modernisation Fund, was yet another step towards producing more energy for own needs from renewables.

The Environmental Protection and Energy Efficiency Fund promotes and stimulates the use of renewables towards decarbonisation, which benefits both households and society as a whole, he said.

The Fund’s director, Luka Balen, said 2023 was a record year in terms of incentives for the use of renewables. He announced the investment of €120 million in the energy efficiency of family houses.

The use of solar energy will reduce utility costs and harmful emissions, the Fund said.

In the previous public call, 3,250 households received almost €20 million for their green investments, the Fund said, adding that besides households, industry also received co-financing for energy this year.

The purpose of the law on the implementation of the Council Regulation on an emergency intervention to address high energy prices is to invest the extra profit collected into solar arrays so that households can produce as much electricity as possible and become energy independent, the Fund said.