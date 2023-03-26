Konakovic: Croatian gov’t to rebuild part of Stolac school for Bosniak pupils

Podijeli :

The Croatian government will reconstruct the part of the primary school for Bosniak pupils in Stolac, having already reconstructed the half attended by Croatian pupils, Bosnia and Herzegovina Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic has said after meeting with his Croatian counterpart.

“I have intensive and open communication with my colleague Gordan Grlic Radman. We talk about various subjects and last night he informed me that the Croatian government will finance shortly the reconstruction of the front of the school’s other part,” Konakovic said in a Facebook post.

That represents “a symbolic and very important message for strengthening Croatia-BiH relations,” he added.

The front of the part of the Stolac primary school attended by Croatian pupils was reconstructed early this year.

The school is one of many throughout BiH where classes are held under two different curricula. The international administration in BiH insisted on the establishment of such two schools under one roof to organise classes for returnee children after the 1992-95 war, but in recent years international officials have been insisting on abolishing them.