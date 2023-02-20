Kosovo President accuses Putin of trying to destabilise Western Balkans

Podijeli :

Armend NIMANI / AFP

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani told Sky News on Monday that Russia is using Serbia in an attempt to destabilize the Western Balkans.

Osmani accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to divert the attention of the West away from Ukraine. “The way he would be able to do that is by creating other conflicts in Europe, whether we’re talking about Moldova, Georgia or the Western Balkans” she said at the Munich security conference.

“They bring in paramilitary forces that are dressed in civilians within our territory through illegal routes, and then they send in weapons and they also send in green uniforms without insignia so that it doesn’t look like a traditional military attack… But in fact, they do prepare a lot of hybrid attacks, which is a mix of what these paramilitary forces do in northern Kosovo,” Osmani said.