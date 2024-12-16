Mario Mamic admits Dinamo fraud, his father and uncle deny the allegations

Podijeli :

Davor Javorovic/PIXSELL

Mario Mamic, the son of the former head of Dinamo football club, Zdravko Mamic, and businessman Sandro Stipancic, admitted on Monday to the allegations contained in an amended indictment relating to the syphoning of funds from this football club by a criminal enterprise of which they were members.

After being served with the amended indictment in the case known as “Dinamo 2”, Mario Mamic and Stipancic pleaded guilty to the charges.

The lawyers of Zdravko Mamic and his brother Zoran Mamic, who are charged in absentia, stated that their clients do not consider themselves guilty of the offences in the amended indictment, and the same statement was made by former Dinamo director Damir Vrbanovic.

700-page indictment

The Dinamo board announced on Sunday that it had voted on the proposal for a settlement agreement, according to which Mario Mamic and Sandro Stipancic must pay the amount they are accused of embezzling to the club’s account within two and a half months, according to the anti-corruption agency USKOK.

The amount is €2.8 million for Mario Mamic and €113,963 for Stipancic. The trial is being conducted by the Osijek County Court.

In the 700-page indictment, Zdravko Mamic and the others are accused of defrauding Dinamo of more than HRK 144 million (€19.1 million) from December 2004 to December 2015 through fictitious contracts between Dinamo and several foreign companies and invoices for the payment of non-existent services in connection with player transfers.

Mamic brothers fled before the trial

They were accused of concluding fictitious contracts to funnel money out of Dinamo through companies registered in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Hong Kong, Gibraltar and the United States of America.

Zdravko Mamic and Zoran Mamic fled to Bosnia and Herzegovina before the trial began.

The other defendants in the case were businessman Igor Korta and football manager Nikky Arthur-Vuksan. At the end of October 2023, Vuksan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison with five years’ probation on the basis of a plea bargain.

In November of the same year, Krota followed suit and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to nine months in prison, which was replaced by community service.