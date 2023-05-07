Mass murder suspect from Mladenovac detained for up to 30 days

Podijeli :

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

The suspect in the mass murder that took place near Mladenovac and Smederevo was ordered detention for up to 30 days, RTS reported citing the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Smederevo.

The suspect for the mass murder in the vicinity of Mladenovac and Smederevo confessed on Saturday to the commission of the crime, stating, among other things, that he shot several people who were in the group, which he did not know, in order to scare the population, the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Smederevo announced, RTS reports.

Suspect U.B. is accused of having killed eight people with an automatic rifle in the late evening hours of May 4 in the territory of Smederevo and Mladenovac, and tried to kill a total of twelve other people, the Prosecutor said.