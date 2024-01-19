Migrant smuggler, who sped through Zagreb, stopped and arrested by police

Podijeli :

Jurica Galoic/PIXSELL

The Zagreb police managed to stop and arrest a migrant smuggler driving very fast in a vehicle full of migrants through the city on Friday morning and in this police chase no one sustained serious injuries, the local law enforcement authorities reported.

The Zagreb police reported that it had arrested a 31-year-old Moldovan citizen, who was driving a van with 32 migrants inside at high speed along the A1 motorway and later sped though the City of Zagreb.

The chase ensued after the van driver defied a police order to stop his car on the motorway and then raced to the City of Zagreb.

Eventually, the police set up a blockade to stop the car at the most appropriate site, caring about the safety and security of all the participants in traffic in the capital city.

In the chase, the diver hit a police car within the blockade. However, he was forced to stop his van and was arrested.

In the accident, of those 32 migrants, two sustained minor injuries.

The police are conducting an investigation in the case.