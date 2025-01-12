Milanovic wins second term with 77.86% of votes – Croatia’s exit polls show

Croatia's incumbent president Zoran Milanovic, supported by the SDP and its partners, won his second term in a runoff election on Sunday, securing 77.86% of the votes while his rival Dragan Primorac, backed by the HDZ party and its partners, won 22.14% of the votes, the first exit polls show.
The State Electoral Commission (DIP) is expected to release first incomplete results at 19:30, and the outcome of the election is likely to be known later in the evening.
Kakvo je tvoje mišljenje o ovome?
Budi prvi koji će ostaviti komentar!