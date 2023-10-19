Minister: Bosnia steps up security measures, situation stable for now

Podijeli :

N1 / F.Z.

Security has been stepped up in Bosnia and Herzegovina based on the assessment of an increased risk from terrorist attacks, Security Minister Nenad Nesic told the local media on Thursday.

He said that the current security situation in the country is good, but that precautionary measures are necessary due to the possible spillover of the crisis caused by the escalation of violence in the Middle East.

Nesic said, without elaborating, that the security measures are now “at a higher level”, and that the police agencies in the country are doing their job without hindrance.

“We are monitoring developments both in the region and in the world, and we don’t expect to be surprised by any incidents,” said Nesic.

The current conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas has divided the public in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including senior state officials, while the Palestinian community in the country repeatedly appeals for public displays of solidarity with the Palestinians.