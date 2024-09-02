Minister meets with farmers affected by drought

Podijeli :

Agriculture Minister Josip Dabro on Sunday visited areas in Vukovar-Srijem County where drought has caused significant damage to crops and met with farmers from Soljani and Strosinci.

The farmers presented the specific problems they are facing due to the drought.

“In order to address the situation as quickly as possible, I will request all municipalities and towns in this county to assist in dealing with the damage. We will also, within the legal framework, seek to declare a natural disaster based on the assessments and proposals from the relevant authorities,” the minister said.

Regarding compensation, he added that every available means will be used to help the farmers.