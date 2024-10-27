Mirko Filipovic Cro Cop to train elite police units

Podijeli :

Igor Kralj/PIXSELL

Mirko Filipovic Cro Cop, a former Croatian professional mixed martial artist and kickboxer, will train members of the Croatian crack police units, according to a contract Filipovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic signed last Wednesday.

The contract on the engagement of Cro Cop was signed at the Police Academy.

Filipović, who himself used to be a member of the counter-terrorism police units, will volunteer as an instructor.

The minister praised Filipović’s engagement and expressed hope that this would be an additional incentive for young people to join the police forces.

Cro Cop is best known for his participation in Pride Fighting Championships. Cro Cop fought in the UFC, K-1, RIZIN and Bellator. He is widely considered one of the greatest heavyweight kickboxers and MMA fighters of all time.