NGO calls on government to assume responsibility for deaths of migrants

Source: ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP

The Centre for Peace Studies (CMS) said on Tuesday the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)'s judgment in the case of Abdejalil Daraibou established that Croatia violated the right to life of three migrants killed in a fire while detained at the Bajakovo border crossing in 2015.

The three migrants were killed and Daraibou was seriously injured when a fire broke out in the room where they were held in the Bajakovo Border Police Station in 2015.

The CMS nongovernmental organisation said that the government should assume the responsibility for that case.

The NGO said at a news conference that the judgement confirmed what it has been warning about for years: investigations into offences committed against refugees and migrants have been ineffective.

This amounts to systematic violation of human rights of refugees and migrants, the CMS said.

Antonia Pindulic of the CMS accused the government of continuing to ignore the problems in the treatment of migrants despite two ECHR judgments, thousands of testimonies, documents, reports, videos and photographs showing how badly migrants are treated in Croatia.

The CMS also warned that the law enforcement authorities were using informal detention facilities for migrants passing through Croatia on their way to western and northern Europe.

The NGO criticised Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic for keeping silent about the latest ECHR judgment in the Daraibou case.