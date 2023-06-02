Ombudsman points to hate speech in Zambia adoption case

Podijeli :

Staf Media Consultancy/PIXSELL

There has been hate speech in the Zambia child adoption case, human rights ombudsman Tena Simonovic-Einwalter said in parliament on Friday, adding that hate speech can incite to other forms of discrimination and violence.

The hate speech in the Zambia case should be dealt with by the State Attorney’s Office (DORH) and the courts, she said during a debate on her 2021 report. “There has been a very harmful, destructive, problematic and dangerous highlighting of certain topics.”

She was responding to Ivana Kekin of the opposition Mozemo! party, who asked if in the Zambia case the ombudsman noticed increased hate speech and incitement by individuals, political parties and some media, motivated by transphobia, homophobia and racism, and if that had a significant impact on a whole group of people.

The Zambia case raised many questions, Simonovic-Einwalter said, adding that she responded to the hate speech also by writing to DORH, the Personal Data Protection Agency and the Electronic Media Council.