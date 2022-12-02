Osijek-Beli Manastir section of A5 motorway officially opens

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay / Ilustracija

The 24.5-kilometre-long motorway section between Osijek and Beli Manastir, that is a part of the A5 motorway within the pan-European Vc corridor, was officially opened to traffic on Friday morning.

The project cost 500 million kuna (€66 million). This pan-European corridor is a part of the International E-road network, connecting parts of Hungary and Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina to the Adriatic Sea coast near the Croatian seaport of Ploce.

The work on the remaining five kilometers towards the border with Hungary will be finished in 2024. At the opening ceremony, Transport and Infrastructure Minister, Oleg Butkovic, said that after the completion of Peljesac Bridge, this section of the Vc corridor was completed. CEO of the state-owned motorway company HAC, Boris Huzjan, said that Croatia’s part of the Vc corridor is 88.6 kilometers long.

This includes 83.6 kilometers that have been built to date. The newly-opened Osijek-Beli Manastir section will be toll-free until the end of the month.

(€1 = 7.45 kuna)