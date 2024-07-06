Osijek to get research centre for electrical engineering and computer science soon

Podijeli :

Pixabay

The Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Computer Science and Information Technology (FERIT) in Osijek is going to build a centre for science and research in electrical engineering and computer science this autumn, and the project is worth €60 million.

The first ideas about this centre, which will boost the faculty’s competitiveness in R&D at the international level, appeared in 2016.

Recently, the faculty applied for funds from the National Recover and Resilience Plan (NRRP) to implement the project and has obtained all the necessary permits and licences for the construction of the centre at the premises of the university campus of this eastern Croatian city.

The five-storey building with 55 research laboratories, 12 conference rooms and other amenities will also enable students and researchers to have access to state-of-the-art technologies, the faculty dean Tomislav Matic has told Hina.

The project will also make it possible for the faculty to offer internationalised study programmes and to become more attractive on the international market.

Deputy Mayor Dragan Vulin has told Hina that this and similar projects contribute to the growth of the local economy, too.

He recalls that the construction of the production plant of the American company “Jabil”, which will create 1,500 jobs, is nearing completion in Osijek’s Nemetin zone. Furthermore, IMS Gear, whose core business is the manufacturing of parts for the auto and other industries, plans to build a factory in Osijek, and when investors show interest in doing business in Osijek, they always have questions about the availability of a skilled workforce.

FERIT is a forerunner in the education of highly-skilled professionals and its activities make Osijek more attractive to such investors, according to Vulin.

The completion of the centre is expected in 2026.