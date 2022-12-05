Petrol price drops by 0.88 kuna, diesel by 0.99 kuna per litre as of Tuesday

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock / Ilustracija

The price of Eurosuper 95 petrol in Croatia will go down by 0.88 kuna to 10.60 kuna per litre as of Tuesday, while the price of Eurodiesel will drop by 0.91 kuna to 11.59 kuna per litre, the government decided on Monday during its conference call.

The price of blue-dyed diesel, used by farmers and fishermen, will be capped at 7.95 kuna per litre, or 0.54 kuna cheaper than in the previous period.

The new price of liquefied petroleum gas is 9.86 kuna per kilogram for tanks and 14.11 kuna for cylinders.

The new prices will be in effect for the next 14 days.

(€1 = 7.53 kuna)