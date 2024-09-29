Plenkovic in Chicago: Croatian Ethnic Institute preserves “remarkable archive”

The digitisation of these valuable materials is co-funded by the Office for Croats Abroad, Plenkovic stated on Saturday after touring the Institute, founded in 1975.

The Institute houses “a truly remarkable archive” documenting the histories of numerous Croatian families who emigrated to the United States over the decades. It also contains records from Canada and South America, Plenkovic told reporters.

“The Croatian government has recognised the significance and richness of these documents, which is why we have declared this a strategic project. The Office for Croats Abroad is co-financing the digitization of all this documentation. I believe this is extremely important and valuable, and I greatly appreciate it,” Plenkovic said.

After meetings with large Croatian communities on the East and West Coasts of the United States, and now in Chicago, Plenkovic expressed delight at the positive emotions his delegation has been met with.

“There is a lot of positive energy, and that brings me great joy. People are pleased that we have shown attention and respect. Their desire to contribute to Croatia’s development, strengthen Croatian-American relations, and preserve Croatian identity, tradition, culture, and even the language, remains very strong,” he said.

Plenkovic emphasized the crucial role played by Croatian Catholic missions and Franciscan friars across America, noting that “just as faith has preserved the Croatian people for centuries, so too do these missions gather our people and their descendants from many generations.”

Following his visit to the Croatian Ethnic Institute, the prime minister attended the 50th anniversary celebration of the Croatian Cultural Center in Chicago.

“After a few days in New York and Los Angeles, we are now in Chicago to meet the Croatian community here, where tens of thousands of our compatriots have lived for over 100, 150 years. We are here to attend the 50th anniversary of the Croatian Cultural Center, where today 500 members of the diaspora will gather. We will hear about their work, their lives, their contributions to the state of Illinois, and their contributions to the homeland,” Plenkovic said.

During his meeting with the Croatian community in New York, Plenkovic thanked the expatriates for preserving their identity, traditions, and culture, as well as for fostering connections between Croatia and the United States. He assured them that the government would continue to strengthen its ties with the diaspora.

The Prime Minister used the occasion to update the Croatian community in New York on the current situation in Croatia, noting that 32 years after its international recognition, the country has resolved all major international and national challenges.

Three pillars of government policy toward Croats abroad

Plenkovic highlighted that Croats living abroad play a vital role in strengthening Croatia today. He explained that the government’s policy towards Croats abroad is built on three pillars.

The first and most important, in which the government invests heavily, is the protection of Croats in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Croats are an indigenous, constituent, and equal people in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Croatian government continues to work intensively to improve their position in relation to Bosniaks and Serbs.

The second pillar focuses on supporting Croatian minorities in countries where Croats are formally recognized as a minority, particularly in neighboring countries such as Slovenia, Austria, Italy, Hungary, and Serbia. The government seeks to strengthen their identity through bilateral agreements and specific programs.

The third and largest group comprises Croats living across Europe and on other continents, with various associations supported by the Office for Croats Abroad. However, Plenkovic noted that the Croatian diaspora also has another important role: “It lies in the strength of their ancestors and the energy of the new, pulsating younger generation, which contributes daily to Croatia.”

“We greatly appreciate that. We would love for many of you to decide, at some stage in your lives, to return to the homeland, or for your children to return sooner,” Plenkovic concluded.