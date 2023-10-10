PM: 69 Croatian nationals return to Croatia from Israel

Podijeli :

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Tuesday that 69 Croatian nationals had returned from Israel by now, after the country was attacked by the Palestinian movement Hamas on Saturday, and a hundred more were expected back home today.

“For now we have no information indicating that any of our citizens have been hurt or in danger, which is very good considering the circumstances,” the prime minister told a press conference in Zagreb.

The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs said on Sunday that 180 Croatian nationals were staying in Israel, namely tourists, pilgrims and Croatians who live in Israel.

Among them are 160 pilgrims who found themselves in three cities at the time of the attack – Bethlehem, Nazareth and Jerusalem, and none of them have been hurt or killed, the director of a children’s home in Bethlehem, friar Sandro Tomasevic, said on Monday evening.

The Montenegrin government said earlier on Tuesday that there were Croatian nationals among the 101 passengers who had arrived in Podgorica in the morning aboard a flight of the Montenegrin national carrier To Montenegro from Tel Aviv, but did not specify their number.