PM: Croatia will have air force like no other in this part of Europe

Podijeli :

N1

Next year, Croatia will have the strongest air force in this part of Europe thanks to the realisation of investments in French multipurpose fighter Rafales, and additional investments are needed for the navy, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said on Thursday.

Croatia’s strategic position will completely change next year, in terms of defense and security, thanks to the investment that has been waiting for dozens of years, said Plenkovic, adding that he was referring to multi-purpose fighter planes, Delivery of the first planes is expected next spring, said the Prime Minister during the ceremonial opening of a new congress center at the Croatian Military Academy “Franjo Tudjman .”

The defence budget, with a little over one billion euros, has never been bigger, and after new investments in the air force, those in the navy will follow, he announced. “Strengthening the navy is a segment in which we must invest additionally in order to strengthen our position as a maritime, Mediterranean country”.

The strength and ability of the Croatian Army was shown during the floods in Slovenia and the fires in Greece, considering that it was among the first to send them helicopters and canadairs. In addition to the aid to Slovenia and Greece, Plenkovic also noted the aid to Ukraine affected by the war, worth around €200 million.

“The government took a principled position, the position of a country that itself was a victim of aggression, that fought for its freedom, independence and respect for the fundamental principles of international law,” Plenkovic said.

The opening of the new congress center at the Croatian Military Academy cost €7.5 million, which was secured from the Ministry of Defense, said Defense Minister Mario Banozic.