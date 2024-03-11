PM: Investments in Zagreb’s healthcare infrastructure exceed 700 million euros

Podijeli :

N1

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited the Zagreb Faculty of Medicine and the Fran Mihaljevic Hospital for Infectious Diseases, which are being rebuilt after the earthquake, on Monday.

He said that many hospitals in the capital are being reconstructed and expanded and that these investments are worth more than 700 million euros in total.

Plenkovic said that 11,500 buildings, including 602 public buildings, and 42,525 housing units had been reconstructed after the 2020 earthquakes. The EU Solidarity Fund of 1.003 billion euros and 1.550 billion euros from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan were used for this, a loan agreement was signed with the World Bank and funds from the state budget were also used, he added.

He pointed out that 86 million euros were allocated in the state budget for the reconstruction of the Fran Mihaljevic Hospital.

Health Minister Vili Beros, the Director of the Central Finance and Contracting Agency for Programmes and Projects of the European Union, Dragan Jelic, and the Director of Fran Mihaljevic Hospital, Alemka Markotic, signed an agreement on the provision of grants for projects financed under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan 2021-2026.

Beros said that the total value of the reconstruction of Fran Mihaljevic Hospital amounts to 24.4 million euros, which will be financed from the EU Solidarity Fund, the Operational Programme Competitiveness and Cohesion, the state budget and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.