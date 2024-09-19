Pope Francis grants official ‘Nulla Osta’ for Medjugorje devotions

Podijeli :

Vatican News / YouTube / Screenshot

Pope Francis has granted the "Nulla Osta" for devotion to Medjugorje, recognising the spiritual benefits of pilgrimages to the Sanctuary of the Queen of Peace without confirming the supernatural character of the alleged Marian apparitions.

The Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith recognises positive spiritual results such as conversions, renewed faith and healings in connection with Medjugorje. However, the focus should be on faith, prayer and the encounter with Mary and not on the alleged visionaries or the apparitions themselves, reports Vatican News.

The note emphasises the importance of the messages of Medjugorje, especially in relation to peace, conversion and charity.

The importance of Medjugorje lies in the spiritual fruits

These messages encourage a return to God, emphasise trust in the Holy Spirit and call for spiritual renewal. However, the Vatican also warns against possible confusion and urges clarity in the interpretation of some of the messages.

Although the Church allows public devotion to Medjugorje, it does not make a final judgement on the authenticity of the apparitions. Local bishops are authorised to lead their dioceses and ensure that the veneration of Medjugorje is in accordance with the teachings of the Church.