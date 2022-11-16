Report: Volume of passenger transport jumps 48 pct in Jan-Sept 2022

Share:







Source: Pixabay

In the first nine months of 2022 Croatia's transport sector transported 63.6 million passengers, which is 47.8 percent up year-on-year. In addition, some 97 million tons of goods were transported, or 3.3 percent up from the same period in 2021, state news agency Hina said on Wednesday, citing publicly released report by the state statistics bureau.

From January to September 2022, 36.3 million passengers were transported via regular road transport, or 63.7 percent up year-on-year. However, compared to the same period in the last pre-pandemic year of 2019, the volume of passengers transported was actually 1.1 percent lower.

Data for the first nine months show that 13.1 million passengers, or 37.8 percent up year-on-year, were transported by rail, while 12.3 million, or 16.5 percent up, were transported via maritime transport. Air transport recorded a jump of 143.6 percent to a total of 1.86 million passengers.

A total of 97 million tons of cargo was also transported in that period, or 3.3 percent up year-on-year, with the majority of that being transported by road, which accounted for 65 million tons, or 4.8 percent up year-on-year.

The transport of cargo by rail increased by 12.3 percent to 12.4 million tons, and air cargo volume also increased by 11.3 percent to 1,000 tons. Maritime cargo transports, though, dropped by 8.4 percent to 12.2 million tons, as did transport via river waterways, which dropped by 18.2 percent to 457,000 tons.