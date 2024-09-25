Semi-underground waste containers throughout Zagreb by the end of 2027, says the mayor

Podijeli :

N1

The Mayor of Zagreb, Tomislav Tomasevic, announced that in addition to the 143 underground waste containers installed at 39 locations in the city centre, 2,253 semi-underground containers will be installed at 751 locations throughout Zagreb by the end of 2027, an investment of over 10 million euros.

“From the 39 locations in the city centre where we have installed 143 underground waste containers, we are expanding to 751 locations across Zagreb where we will install 2,253 semi-underground containers,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

These semi-underground containers have four and a half times the capacity of the largest conventional containers, the mayor added.

The project will cost more than 10 million euros. This includes additional underground and semi-underground containers, the digitalisation of the waste management system and new garbage trucks, Tomasevic said. He also mentioned plans to introduce a system that will allow citizens to open the containers via a mobile app.

Each of the 751 locations will have three semi-underground containers: a yellow one for plastic and metal, a green one for glass and a blue one for paper.